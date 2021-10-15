But the story might have been even bigger if only Couric had acted like a journalist. According to DailyMail.com, Couric, 64, confides in her book that she thought Ginsburg’s take on the kneeling was “unworthy of a crusader for equality” such as Ginsburg. Following the interview, she received an appeal from the Supreme Court’s top public affairs aide saying that Ginsburg had “misspoken” and requesting that the material be excluded from the story. That left Couric feeling “conflicted,” in part because she considered herself a “big RBG fan.”