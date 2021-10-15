This year, for reasons unclear, the numbers gathering at this chimney never exceeded about 1,500. Another oddity is that in mid-October, we are still seeing hundreds of swifts roosting in chimneys. In past years, there were only a few stragglers left at this time. The best guess of longtime swift watchers is that the birds moved around, roosting in different chimneys, a conjecture lent credence by observations in and around Baltimore of hundreds of swifts gathering in chimneys here and there. The hope is that the diminished numbers in Hampden are not indicative of a year-over-year decline in the species. But, as with so much in nature, the variance remains a mystery.