In the Mid-Atlantic, their numbers peak around the fall equinox — and swift lovers have their favorite haunts to watch them gather in the hundreds and sometimes thousands at dusk and gaze in wonder as the swirling vortex of birds gathers, circles and begins diving — gradually at first, and then quite suddenly — into old industrial chimneys that have become their favored roosts.
In Baltimore, a favorite gathering spot is an old book bindery in the Hampden neighborhood with a large, tall, open chimney. In 2020, as pandemic closures continued, I gathered there with friends and fellow birders to watch as thousands of the little birds gathered, twittering, at first high in the sky, then lower, rotating first one way, then another, until sometime after dusk they descended in tighter and tighter spirals, finally plunging into the chimney in groups of 10 or 12, nearly simultaneously, somehow avoiding midair collisions.
This year, for reasons unclear, the numbers gathering at this chimney never exceeded about 1,500. Another oddity is that in mid-October, we are still seeing hundreds of swifts roosting in chimneys. In past years, there were only a few stragglers left at this time. The best guess of longtime swift watchers is that the birds moved around, roosting in different chimneys, a conjecture lent credence by observations in and around Baltimore of hundreds of swifts gathering in chimneys here and there. The hope is that the diminished numbers in Hampden are not indicative of a year-over-year decline in the species. But, as with so much in nature, the variance remains a mystery.
Swifts do nearly everything on the wing other than roosting and nesting. Though I find watching the funnel clouds of swifts dropping into a chimney utterly remarkable, it is no less captivating — although less sudden — to watch them exit a chimney as the sun comes up, circling and rising until they vanish from sight.
In naturalist parlance, these ascents are called “vesper flights” (the title of a new collection of essays by nature writer Helen Macdonald) and are a reference to the evening prayer in the Christian tradition, although the ascents occur at both dawn and dusk. The term has been used in reference to the behavior of the common swift, a close cousin of the chimney swift, but this behavior is likely common to the swift family. The allusion to the sacred is perfectly fitting: a reminder of something tremendous and magical and beyond our cognitive grasp, calling us to awareness and gratitude.
We know relatively little about how swifts do what they do. Their mystery and magic have inspired much writing, from Macdonald’s essay “The Mysterious Life of Birds Who Never Come Down,” to the cerebrally eccentric “In Which I Try to Become a Swift” by Charles Foster, published in Nautilus in 2016.
The word “ethereal” is often used to describe swifts, and whether viewed scientifically or poetically, what they do is miraculous and, as Foster notes, beyond our ability to truly comprehend given our limited, terrestrially defined attributes. Swifts soar, dive and hunt at speeds nearing 40 mph, veering this way and that yet never colliding. Watching them circle, weave, wind and converge by the hundreds or thousands on a chimney is mesmerizing. There is a mystical quality in how the convergence appears to materialize slowly and then, in a matter of minutes, they are there in the hundreds or thousands, winging in from all angles of the compass.
According to migration ecologist Adriaan Dokter, some swifts ascend to altitudes up to 2½ kilometers (about 8,200 feet). There is a rather famous account of a World War I pilot who reported finding himself floating through a school of apparently somnolent swifts high above the clouds.
Dokter, who describes himself as an ecologist whose research “bridges the disciplines of ecology, computer science, physics and meteorology,” published a paper in 2013 in the journal Animal Behaviour that suggested swifts may use these ascents to optimize their innate magnetic compass, which is calibrated by celestial polarization cues that are at maximum from sunset to the end of twilight. Twilight, wrote Dokter and his colleagues, “is also the only period allowing simultaneous detection of landscape features, polarization patterns, stars and magnetic cues, making it a key period for combining information from different navigational systems.”
By floating high above the Earth, swifts are able to see nearly 100 miles, sensing distant landscapes, dynamic cloud formations and storm systems and using magnetoreceptors in the avian retina to perceive the Earth’s magnetic field. They may use this information to fly around storm fronts and go where they are more likely to find food as well as to navigate to their destinations.
As an agnostic and generally nonobservant Jew, I chose this year and last to close Yom Kippur, the most sacred day on the Jewish calendar, by driving to the Hampden chimney to watch the swifts gather for another night. It was my vespers, my evening prayer, my way of honoring creation and the sacred.
Although there are still many chimney swifts, the peak numbers seen at the Hampden chimney have dropped by about 50 percent in recent decades, according to longtime Baltimore swift watcher Alice Greely-Nelson. There are various theories — the removal and capping of old chimneys to deforestation to the influence of climate change — but there is no conclusive understanding.
Anyone who has read of the demise of the passenger pigeon knows how quickly abundance can become scarcity and then extinction. Our swifts are as yet little understood, and the prospect of their diminishing numbers in the face of our limited understanding is a call to both awareness and action. What we come to know and cherish, we protect.