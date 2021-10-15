Another recent study in the Journal of Forensic Sciences found that, in actual case work, pathologists who examined 10 years of children’s death certificates in Nevada were much more likely to declare a child’s death a homicide rather than an accident when the child was Black. Corroborating these findings, the researchers presented pathologists with a hypothetical postmortem examination of a young child. The pathologists were many times more likely to find the child’s death to be a homicide than an accident, based on identical medical evidence, if told that the child was Black and the caretaker was the mother’s boyfriend than when told that the child was White and the caretaker was the child’s grandmother.