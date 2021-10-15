I do have one postscript to add, which is that there’s more to the story that needs to be told. An update on the former Iranian hostages that focuses entirely on their restitution (compensation for their imprisonment) can result in the conclusion that they’re being selfish — and that is simply not the case. After the return of the Iranian hostages to the United States, I had the honor of working with the hostage family group in raising money to provide college scholarships for the eight children whose fathers died in the attempted hostage rescue mission in April 1980. As our work continued, our scholarship fund evolved into the Special Operations Warrior Foundation, which is now one of the United States’ leading military charities. Forty-two years after the Iranian hostage crisis, the Special Operations Warrior Foundation continues to provide for the well-being of children of Special Operations forces — who have been leading America’s fight against terrorism since 9/11. So please know that the former Iranian hostages remembered — and provided for — the military service members who gave their lives in the fight against terrorism four decades ago and that their legacy continues today.