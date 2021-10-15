Ronald M. Muller, Upper Marlboro
A false description
It’s only a matter of one word, but please don’t call “erroneous” the Alex Jones claim that the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting was a “ ‘false flag’ operation carried out by ‘crisis actors’ ” [“Alex Jones loses suits over Sandy Hook,” Digest, Oct. 2]. The claim is and was false, clear and simple.
Leon Weintraub, Washington
In the wrong place at the wrong time
Why on earth was a photograph of a youngster, apparently not in a crosswalk, with his back to an apparently oncoming vehicle, used to illustrate Theresa Vargas’s Oct. 7 Metro column, “D.C. kids’ walk to school should be safe, not deadly”?
It was a very poor example that a young reader might interpret as safe and try to emulate. Showing a crash scene might not have been appropriate, but neither is the photo of young Nathan Ballard-Means, in the wrong place, unaware and unprotected.
Just my two cents out of concern for children walking everywhere.
Elery Caskey, Rockville
Not selfish. Selfless.
The Sept. 28 news article on the former Iranian hostages, “40 years later, aging Iran hostages still await restitution,” was excellent.
I do have one postscript to add, which is that there’s more to the story that needs to be told. An update on the former Iranian hostages that focuses entirely on their restitution (compensation for their imprisonment) can result in the conclusion that they’re being selfish — and that is simply not the case. After the return of the Iranian hostages to the United States, I had the honor of working with the hostage family group in raising money to provide college scholarships for the eight children whose fathers died in the attempted hostage rescue mission in April 1980. As our work continued, our scholarship fund evolved into the Special Operations Warrior Foundation, which is now one of the United States’ leading military charities. Forty-two years after the Iranian hostage crisis, the Special Operations Warrior Foundation continues to provide for the well-being of children of Special Operations forces — who have been leading America’s fight against terrorism since 9/11. So please know that the former Iranian hostages remembered — and provided for — the military service members who gave their lives in the fight against terrorism four decades ago and that their legacy continues today.
Kenneth Fulmer, Fairfax
The force is with you, young sky walker
The only thing more spectacular than J.D. McKissic’s diving touchdown in the Washington Football Team’s thrilling win over the Atlanta Falcons was Ricky Carioti’s photograph of it [“Walking on air,” Sports, Oct. 4].
Huge kudos to them both.
Virginia White, Washington
Perennial pleasures no more
Say it ain’t so. Both Gene Weingarten and Adrian Higgins are discontinuing their Post columns at the same time! I enjoyed their features for many years and shall miss them both. I wish them well. I also hope The Post replaces them, unlike when Robert Thomson left in 2017 and his useful column “Dr. Gridlock” was never replaced. Who’s next?
Patricia A. Marx, Arlington
Why, why, why would anyone let Gene Weingarten’s column go? It really hit home when I opened my Oct. 3 paper and witnessed his absence from The Washington Post Magazine. Do you not understand the importance of humor and satire as a relief to all the bad news we have to read every day? His column will truly be missed, and the only reason I will continue to buy the Sunday paper is Second Glance.
Renee K. Evans, Flint Hill, Va.
Adrian Higgins, an erudite, witty and insightful writer about all things botanical, is closing the page on his decades-old column to pursue the next urgent chapter: planting trees. I must be one of thousands of readers Higgins inspired to keep digging in our patches, and in doing so to find solace and beauty in the natural world in good times and in tough ones.
His column often was the only thing I could face as I sipped my morning coffee and eased into another deeply troubling news day. During the present plague, Higgins’s focus on creating beauty around us turned many into avid tomato growers and planters of perennial pollinators. He also took readers on glorious garden adventures and introduced us to an eclectic collection of marvelous international horticulturists and landscapers.
As Higgins takes a page from poet W.S. Merwin — who restored an agricultural wasteland and hand-planted one of the globe’s largest collections of rare palms in Hawaii — and goes off to plant orchards of apples and a forest of hardwoods and white birches, I can only say, “bravo.” And promise to plant a few trees of my own.
Joan McQueeney Mitric, Kensington
In search of yellow journalism
A beautiful little thumbnail on the front of the Oct. 6 Metro section invited me to open the section to see the sunrise I had missed seeing the day before. Imagine my chagrin to find the picture inside, “A crowning achievement for Washington’s fiery sunrise,” looked like the Potomac River in a rainstorm! Are red and yellow inks so costly that they should be used only in one-inch-square columns? But no, on the facing page was a blurry picture of some drably attired protesters that would be just as impactful in shades of gray, yet it was printed large format in living color. Who makes these decisions?
We do like your color photographs. Try emphasizing beauty sometimes.
Christel Stevens, University Park
We’re big believers in recycling
I enjoyed the history of the endlessly reused “Wilhelm scream” sound effect [“The scream that echoes through Hollywood,” Style, Oct. 4]. It was equally enjoyable when it was told in The Post on Oct. 14, 2007, in “A movie scream that goes to infinity and beyond,” as a quick search of the Post archives revealed.
How appropriate that an article about recycling was itself recycled. I look forward to the next retelling in 14 years.
Steven Rosenberg, Arlington
The scope of the problem
Please do not compare passage of an infrastructure bill to a colonoscopy, as Michael de Adder did in his Oct. 3 editorial cartoon.
Colonoscopy always gets a bum rap. As a gastroenterologist who is passionate about colorectal cancer screening, I invite de Adder to the University of Virginia Endoscopy Unit to witness the clean, efficient, potentially lifesaving procedure. Help us instead to spread the good news that colonoscopy screening saves lives from colon cancer.
A better comparison for the passage of the infrastructure bill would be the colonoscopy prep.
Cindy Yoshida, Charlottesville
Plausibility isn’t probability
The Sept. 29 editorial “A spreading danger,” about symptoms exhibited by some U.S. officials stationed abroad, stated that these seem to be deliberate attacks, that the injuries have “serious and lasting consequences” and that the “injurious emissions have to be stopped,” apparently based on the conclusion that the basis for the syndrome is malefactor-directed pulsed radio frequency (RF) waves. The editorial said that “the cause of the illnesses remains a mystery” and “some” research suggested an RF wave etiology. The editorial did not address other data, including findings that only some acutely affected individuals have had chronic symptoms while some with chronic symptoms never had an acute episode, that there has been no consistent description of brain injury from laboratory or imaging testing, that the illness patterns are heterogeneous and that the available medical examinations of the affected employees have thus far not utilized consistent protocols.
The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine was asked by the State Department to review the cases, clinical investigations and scientific evidence relevant to possible causes of these events. The academies published a 64-page report in 2020, including specific recommendations to address current needs of the government employees and responses to any future events. This document details the proper way to proceed and to provide remedies to those affected.
These are serious problems. However, it is critical that investigations be comprehensive, consistent and objective. Assuming that a plausible cause is the most probable cause is unhelpful to a proper evaluation of facts. I agree that it is “frustrating” that no etiology has thus far been identified, but this is the nature of complex medical conditions.
Conclusory statements that the “injurious emissions” must be stopped and that “someone is trying to punch [U.S. officials] out . . . and is getting away with it” are unhelpful.
Thomas V. Holohan, Rockville
The writer is a former associate deputy chief medical director for clinical programs for the Veterans Health System.
The coasts aren’t clear
The Oct. 3 news article on which areas of the country have been developing and growing most quickly in the past two decades, “Where America’s developed areas are growing, as people and industries move,” was generally informative, but it ultimately fell short. The Post’s superb climate change reporting, particularly its catalogue of areas that have already warmed by more than 2 degrees Celsius, and the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change’s report that current trends point to an average warming of 2.7 degrees Celsius by the end of the century, make it quite clear that the heat is on and development in the United States will not be following a linear path based on past climate considerations.
American seniors may wish to live in Southern beach towns, but sea-level rise, increased storm intensity and rising coastal insurance rates are all likely to put a damper on development along all U.S. coasts. Similarly, fewer Americans are likely to try their luck in a Las Vegas, Phoenix or Tucson as temperatures soar and water resources steeply decline.
I urge The Post to follow up this article by fleshing out its final (and deficient) “Looking forward” paragraphs with an analysis of how development in the American South and Southwest (and other parts of the country) will be affected along the road to a world that is much warmer than it was in the last century.
Ken Brill, Bethesda
A little credit for a big planner
I truly enjoyed reading the article on Selfridges Department Store in London, “London’s spectacle of salesmanship,” in the Oct. 3 Travel section. For those who may be asking who the architect was for Selfridges, it was Daniel Burnham. Though Burnham is best known for his design work in Chicago, he had projects in other cities and countries. Not only was he the architect for Selfridges, Marshall Field’s (Chicago), Wanamaker’s (Philadelphia) and Filene’s (Boston), but he also was behind D.C.’s Union Station.
As Burnham once said, “Make no little plans.”
Edgar Black, Arnold
Second and third opinions
As a longtime physician, medical director and plastic surgeon, I felt it was my duty to respond after reading Lori Jakiela’s Oct. 5 Health & Science essay, “My sticking points about breast biopsies.”
Jakiela’s experience with a breast biopsy is valid as her own, but I’m concerned about the dangerous message it might send to other women who need diagnostic procedures to determine a potential cancer diagnosis and lifesaving treatment. As a plastic surgeon of more than 50 years who has performed many lumpectomies, mastectomies and reconstructive surgeries, I’m troubled about Jakiela’s experience. What she described was brutal, barbaric and inappropriate. But, it’s important to note, this is not the norm. Patients have rights. Female clinicians can be requested. Procedurally, there are other options. For instance, in this case, a biopsy could have been performed using some form of sedation. Patients need to know and realize their options. I encourage patients to research their choices, discuss their concerns and fears with their doctor, and if they don’t feel as if they’re being heard — get a second opinion — only then can you make an informed decision that will work for you and your unique situation.
Carol Shapiro, Fairfax Station
When I saw the Oct. 5 Health & Science headline about breast biopsies — “My sticking points about breast biopsies” — I was intrigued, expecting to learn about the latest thinking on whether they are over-prescribed or maybe about their utility as a diagnostic tool. Instead, I read what seemed to be a literary essay on one woman’s horrific experience.
I was recently referred for the same procedure, based on a mammogram finding. I am needle-phobic and was ambivalent about going through with it but ultimately gritted my teeth and did. It was a good thing, as I was found to have early-stage breast cancer that at this point is still treatable with a good prognosis. If I had read this article before my biopsy, there is a good chance I would have skipped it. I have no idea whether the author’s experience was common, but my biopsy was painless. I hate to think that the article might discourage readers like me from getting a recommended biopsy. The consequences could be deadly, and it doesn’t have to be that way.
Margo Young, Silver Spring
