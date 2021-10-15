The GOP has the opportunity to make similar gains in Virginia before next month’s election, especially in light of the inane statement made by Democratic gubernatorial nominee and former governor Terry McAuliffe that parents shouldn’t be in charge of their children’s education. It was this working-class demographic that gave President Donald Trump significant support last year. All the GOP has to do is honestly and consistently remind Hispanic voters that it isthe party of religious freedom, parental rights and more money in families’ pockets for their needs.
Nationally, voting trends show that Republicans better represent the viewpoints of Hispanic voters. Conservative economic policies attract Hispanic entrepreneurs. Those who attend church are attracted to the pro-family arguments of the Republican Party. Of course, contrasting the GOP with Democrats is easy as the latter party’s state apparatus continues lurching further and further to the left on climate issues, abortion, gender issues and law enforcement — including McAuliffe, who effectively said that schools should run kids’ lives.
In Virginia, the GOP has a savvy and experienced businessman in Republican gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin. He’s putting the state above his own financial interests, while McAuliffe is putting his party’s ideology above Virginians’ interests. By focusing on issues important to Hispanics and highlighting the Virginia Democratic Party’s lurch in Loudoun and Fairfax counties, the GOP can expand on the gains made in 2020.
Because all politics are local, the GOP must not make its common mistake of focusing on issues that don’t resonate with everyday people. Select national issues can help us win the three critical statewide races next month, including Puerto Rican statehood. Past Republican presidents have supported statehood, and the policy has been included in Republican convention platforms for a number of years. Rep. Rob Wittman (R-Va.) can help his party win next month while doing the right thing by supporting the markup of H.R. 1522, the Puerto Rico Statehood Admission Act, next month.
The bottom line is that most Americans are not driving a Prius and installing solar panels on their houses. They are more focused on making sure the mortgage is paid and there’s food on the table. The current Democratic agenda being pushed by McAuliffe and national Democrats speaks to a far-left-wing voting bloc that may be popular on Ivy League campuses and New York City coffee shops, but not with the bulk of American voters — including working-class, family-oriented Hispanics in Virginia’s suburbs. They or their parents or grandparents came to America for a better life, not high taxes for harmful social engineering.
Republicans have an opportunity to represent real people who hold our values. Show Hispanics that we are the party of open arms and working-class issues — values the Democrats of today have abandoned. Republicans want more Hispanic representation in the American electorate, including through Puerto Rican statehood. For once, let’s have the right policies and the right politics.