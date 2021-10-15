The bottom line is that most Americans are not driving a Prius and installing solar panels on their houses. They are more focused on making sure the mortgage is paid and there’s food on the table. The current Democratic agenda being pushed by McAuliffe and national Democrats speaks to a far-left-wing voting bloc that may be popular on Ivy League campuses and New York City coffee shops, but not with the bulk of American voters — including working-class, family-oriented Hispanics in Virginia’s suburbs. They or their parents or grandparents came to America for a better life, not high taxes for harmful social engineering.