That toll was powerfully brought home by the New York Times, which photographed people denied their right to vote with a name tag that showed not their name but instead their outstanding debt. Or their debt as best as they could determine it. A further indignity of the law is that there is no system or record-keeping that allows people to reliably know what they owe. Ms. Bolden first received a letter telling her she owed a few hundred dollars, but the website of the courthouse listed her debt at nearly $53,000. “I have no idea what I have to pay. I just know every time I reach out, it’s a different number, and it’s increasing,” said Marq Mitchel. When Daniel Bullins went to the courthouse to pay down his $1,827.23 debt, he learned it had been sold off to a private collection agency that tacked on 25 percent interest. “How are you going to sell somebody’s agony to a company and compound it?” he asked.