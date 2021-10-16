Denying an important right of citizenship is exactly what the Republican-controlled legislature and Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) had in mind when they thwarted the will of Florida voters and imposed what amounts to a poll tax that disenfranchises mainly poor and minority people. In 2018, a supermajority of Florida voters — nearly two-thirds — approved a constitutional amendment that lifted the state’s lifetime ban on voting for most people with past felony convictions. (Excluded were those convicted of murder or of felony sexual offenses.) It was the largest expansion of voting rights in decades in the country but, within a year, lawmakers eviscerated the reform with a law mandating that a criminal sentence was completed only after all fines and fees connected to the conviction have been paid. Court challenges to the law failed, and half of the 1.4 million people who anticipated benefiting from Amendment 4 continued to be disenfranchised.
That toll was powerfully brought home by the New York Times, which photographed people denied their right to vote with a name tag that showed not their name but instead their outstanding debt. Or their debt as best as they could determine it. A further indignity of the law is that there is no system or record-keeping that allows people to reliably know what they owe. Ms. Bolden first received a letter telling her she owed a few hundred dollars, but the website of the courthouse listed her debt at nearly $53,000. “I have no idea what I have to pay. I just know every time I reach out, it’s a different number, and it’s increasing,” said Marq Mitchel. When Daniel Bullins went to the courthouse to pay down his $1,827.23 debt, he learned it had been sold off to a private collection agency that tacked on 25 percent interest. “How are you going to sell somebody’s agony to a company and compound it?” he asked.
Most of the people simply cannot afford to pay the costs. Even before they were incarcerated, they were likely to lack access to quality education or good jobs, and their convictions only made it more difficult for them to find employment. The Florida Rights Restoration Coalition, an advocacy group for returning citizens that championed Amendment 4, established in 2019 a fines and fees fund that helps people pay off money owed to the courts. There was an infusion of donations in advance of the 2020 presidential election — including from Mike Bloomberg, LeBron James and other celebrities — that restored voter eligibility to 40,000 people. The fund continues to raise money, and that is clearly commendable. But the right of Americans to vote shouldn’t have to depend upon the charity of others.