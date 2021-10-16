The solution is not to give up on a greener future, but to pursue it in a balanced way, reducing not just supply but demand — in the short run, and in a way that affects all producers, foreign and domestic, private and state-owned, equally. That calls for a broad-based tax — preferably on all sources of carbon emissions but certainly on gas, diesel and jet fuel. Politicians of both parties, from Mr. Biden on down, oppose fuel taxes, because, they say, it will raise the cost of transportation for the poor and middle class. True enough. On the other hand, prices are already rising, but Saudi Arabia and Russia are getting the windfall. When you look at it that way, the question isn’t whether Americans are going to pay but whom: foreign dictatorial governments or our own?