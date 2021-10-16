But that isn’t the only way this week’s clashes, which killed seven people and injured dozens, drew parallels with the civil war. One of the central legacies of the conflict — a general amnesty that allowed Lebanon’s sectarian militias and warlords to avoid responsibility for their crimes, divvy up public institutions and expand their patronage networks — has created a culture of impunity for Lebanon’s political elite. The same leaders and parties still retain power three decades after the war ended, and they have beat back every challenge to their authority, often by stoking sectarianism and the specter of renewed fighting.