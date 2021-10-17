A key indicator is the number of people newly diagnosed with the disease and reported. This fell from 7.1 million in 2019 to 5.8 million in 2020, back to the level of nine years ago. It means there is a widening gap of people who have the disease but are not detected or treated; fewer people are getting checked out and more are staying away from health-care systems overloaded with pandemic patients. Overall, 10 million people are estimated to have developed tuberculosis last year. The World Health Organization says that only 16 countries accounted for 93 percent of this shortfall in cases diagnosed and reported, with India, Indonesia and the Philippines most severely affected.