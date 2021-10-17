For about the past half century (dating back, at least, to Jimmy Carter and his cardigan sweater), the environmental movement has been asking Americans to “think globally and act locally.” In other words, consider your responsibility as a citizen who cares about the world, and then do what you can in your own life to effect change.
For decades, we’ve been told to do our part by turning off lights and turning down heat, composting trash, carpooling to work, investing in solar panels. A friend of mine once wrote a fun book called “No Impact Man,” in which he set out to live a life with no carbon footprint at all.
All of this self-sacrifice was virtuous and well-advised. And none of it has achieved anything close to enough.
Carbon emissions in the United States have fallen somewhat over that time, for sure. (The first year of the pandemic helped, too.)
And yet officials gathering for a massive conference on climate change in Glasgow in a few weeks will confront what is, by all accounts, a five-alarm situation. There’s more carbon dioxide in the Earth’s atmosphere now than at any time in the past 2 million years.
According to a United Nations report, the world can afford to keep emitting carbon at its current rate for only another decade if we have even a chance of staying below an ominous threshold — a planetary warming of 1.5 degrees Celsius over preindustrial levels.
I’m no climate scientist, but it sounds like once we cross that boundary, we’re headed for a cycle of catastrophe that none of us wants to bequeath our kids — collapsing ice caps, rising oceans and lethal heat waves. It has already begun.
We can’t stave this off alone; as skeptics often point out, China is a worse offender than we are. But American leadership has often been a powerful force at times of crisis in the world, and the absence of it here would surely doom us to failure.
So, much as I like a good cardigan, here’s the hard truth: The time for acting locally has passed. We’re not going to save humanity by booking environmentally conscious hotels, or by reviving a Roosevelt-era “conservation corps” to clear away brush in national parks. (That’s an actual Democratic proposal, with a $10 billion price tag.)
No, what the situation demands now is massive government action — both in investment and regulation — on a scale we’re not used to considering. There are some things only government can do, which is the main reason we have it.
What’s needed, to start, is a far speedier transition to electric cars, so they’re not just for the wealthy, and an accelerated move away from coal to other energy sources, including nuclear.
Let businesses and consumers adjust to a new reality, rather than trying to change reality by incentivizing everybody to do the right thing.
This is by no means an easy sell with American voters skeptical of government and its ability to solve problems. (You can count me among them.) A Gallup poll last week showed that about half the country thinks government meddles in our lives too much already.
But the argument is made easier, I think, by the idea that we’re no longer putting the onus on citizens. After decades of haranguing people to ride their bikes more, there ought to be some comfort and clarity in government saying to them: You know what? It’s not your responsibility to figure this out. It’s ours.
Sure, it’s great if you can pedal to work. But the most important thing you can do now is to vote for leaders who get the urgency of the problem.
The problem with consumer innovations such as an algorithm for low-carbon flight plans is that they’re designed to make us feel as though we’ve done something, when mostly what we’ve done is affirm our own virtue. By emphasizing the little changes we make in our lives, they de-emphasize the scale of the crisis we actually face.
Acting locally was a fine idea in its time. Acting globally turns out to be the only option left.