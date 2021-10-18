“You feel a dual pressure,” he told me. “The obvious — to prove wrong those who think, for whatever reason, that Black folks can’t do the job. The more subtle — you don’t want to disappoint those people whose hopes and sense of pride are with you. The pressure is not always front of mind — as it must have been for Jackie Robinson — but it is part of the task calculus. Colin handled it as well as anyone could have. A primary reason: Regardless of the level of his societal acceptance, he never lost his sense of himself as a Black man.”