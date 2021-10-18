Powell had seen how badly wars can go wrong during his two tours of duty as an Army officer in Vietnam. He knew the face of combat, personally and viscerally, in a way that few national security officials of his generation did. He never wanted to spend lives cheaply on a gambler’s hope of success.
His caution came to be known as the “Powell Doctrine.” A shorthand explanation was that America should fight only “short, winnable wars.” But Powell was voicing something much deeper: The military was not an instrument to achieve fuzzy political goals abroad. The United States had overwhelming force, but this should be reserved chiefly for “wars of necessity,” in which the national interest was threatened, rather than “wars of choice.”
Powell was one of the people who helped rebuild the military after Vietnam. The armed forces had been traumatized during that conflict by racial divisions, drug use, public criticism and a loss of self-confidence. When Powell became the first Black chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff in 1989, he was a symbol of a newly unified and determined force — the powerhouse that would obliterate Saddam Hussein’s forces two years later.
Powell initially was wary about risking the military’s newfound strength and stability by attacking Iraq in 1991. After Saddam Hussein invaded Kuwait in August 1990, Powell supported President George H.W. Bush’s military buildup in the Persian Gulf, which eventually totaled hundreds of thousands of troops. But according to Bob Woodward’s account in “The Commanders,” Powell urged Bush to consider using this force to strangle Hussein into capitulation, rather than launching an attack with unforeseen consequences.
As it turned out, the 1991 Gulf War validated the Powell Doctrine. The United States used overwhelming force to achieve the limited objective of forcing Iraq to quit Kuwait. Then the assault stopped, rather than going on to Baghdad to topple Saddam. The war was also a demonstration of the lethality of America’s new precision-guided munitions. Pentagon footage of missiles targeting bridges and individual tanks was studied by military planners in Russia, China and other major powers — who realized that U.S. advances had made their arsenals obsolete.
Powell was chairman of the joint chiefs when the Berlin Wall fell in November 1989. He relished America’s victory in the Cold War, but he didn’t assume that our power would go unchallenged forever. The best thing about possessing unrivaled military strength was that it lessened the need to use it.
Powell brought this nuanced view to what proved the hardest challenge of his career — America’s invasion of Iraq in 2003. As secretary of state for President George W. Bush, Powell was instinctively wary. Woodward, in his book “Plan of Attack,” describes an August 2002 meeting at the White House where Powell all but pleaded with Bush not to attack.
“You are going to be the proud owner of 25 million people. You will own all their hopes and aspirations and problems. … It’s going to suck the oxygen out of everything,” Powell warned. The invasion of Iraq was precisely the sort of war he had been warning against.
Bush went forward with invasion planning, but as a concession to Powell, he agreed to seek U.N. support. That was how Powell came to be center stage in February 2003, presenting the American case to the United Nations about Iraqi weapons of mass destruction — an argument that turned out later to have based on flawed intelligence. Powell felt that his credibility had been tarnished, perhaps permanently, and he resigned as secretary of state in January 2005. The Iraq War went even worse than he had feared. It was a painful ending to a sterling career of public service.
Celebrating Powell, we should remember the “reluctant warrior.” We should prize his commander’s understanding that war truly should be a last resort, a matter of necessity rather than choice.