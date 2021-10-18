Bush went forward with invasion planning, but as a concession to Powell, he agreed to seek U.N. support. That was how Powell came to be center stage in February 2003, presenting the American case to the United Nations about Iraqi weapons of mass destruction — an argument that turned out later to have based on flawed intelligence. Powell felt that his credibility had been tarnished, perhaps permanently, and he resigned as secretary of state in January 2005. The Iraq War went even worse than he had feared. It was a painful ending to a sterling career of public service.