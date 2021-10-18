Powell’s rise to prominence reflected the mood and needs of the post-Vietnam era. A veteran of that war, Powell became a bridge across the civilian-military divide that had emerged, someone who could translate what the Army wanted to its civilian superiors and vice versa. He helped the military overcome the racial tensions that burst forth in Vietnam. He always impressed his civilian superiors.
It was Powell’s future adversary Richard B. Cheney who, as defense secretary in 1989, pushed for Powell to be chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. To compound the irony, it was Cheney who, during the invasion of Panama in 1989 and the first Gulf War in 1991, turned over the podium at Pentagon daily briefings to Powell — giving Powell the chance to display both his forcefulness and his wit. When Panamanian strongman Manuel Antonio Noriega went into hiding, a reporter asked if Noriega would be found. “He’s used to a different kind of lifestyle,” Powell replied, “and I’m not quite sure he would be up to being chased around the countryside by Army Rangers, Special Forces and light infantry units.”
But the Gulf War sparked the resentment between Powell, on the one hand, and Cheney and his hawkish Pentagon aides on the other. Powell had at first been against the idea of going to war to reverse Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait. Declassified transcripts show that at one early National Security Council meeting Powell asked, “Should we put out a strong redline on Saudi Arabia as a vital interest?” The suggestion was that Kuwait wasn’t the place to draw that line.
It’s remembered now that Powell flirted with running for president in 1996 but decided against it. What’s forgotten is that whatever Powell’s general popularity, he was unpopular with parts of the base, particularly those Republicans with views on race and immigration that would eventually fuel the rise of Donald Trump.
When Powell was given time to speak at the 1996 Republican National Convention in San Diego, he delivered a stirring televised plea for diversity, inclusion and tolerance. “You all know that I believe in a woman’s right to choose, and I strongly believe in affirmative action,” Powell told the delegates. “The Hispanic immigrant who becomes a citizen yesterday must be as precious to us as a Mayflower descendant.” There was some applause from the floor, but there were also some loud boos.
Four years later, when George W. Bush ran for president, he allied himself with Powell to help amplify his “compassionate conservative” message and went on to name Powell as his secretary of state. Yet Powell never became close to the younger Bush. The old disagreements with the hard-liners reemerged, almost from day one. At the news conference Bush held to announce Powell’s nomination, the retired general spoke at length on both diplomatic and defense issues, raising fears that his views might come to hold sway at the Pentagon as well as the State Department. Bush soon nominated Donald H. Rumsfeld, Cheney’s mentor and ally, to be defense secretary — and Rumsfeld became the powerful figure who, together with Cheney, hemmed in Powell throughout the administration.
Bush’s drive toward war in Iraq brought out Powell’s defects as a leader, hidden to the public until then. He could not, would not come out in direct public opposition to the war. He had always seen himself as a problem solver, a tactician, not someone who engages in public debate about the broad issues of U.S. foreign policy. Instead, Powell spent his energy trying to persuade Bush and his aides that, if they were going to go to war with Saddam Hussein, they had to get United Nations approval first.
He worked for months in that endeavor and ultimately won a weak U.N. resolution that called upon Iraq to disclose its weapons of mass destruction and give them up. Meanwhile, Bush kept dispatching troops to the Middle East, and Powell went along. “I didn’t say to him, ‘I oppose this war,’” he later acknowledged.
Bush then exploited Powell’s stature as a public figure once more, asking Powell to deliver the speech to the United Nations in 2003 making the case for military action. Powell went out to the CIA, laboring over the evidence for what he would say. One hidden motivation for doing so was to alter an earlier draft of the case for war that had been written by Cheney’s chief of staff, Lewis “Scooter” Libby. Powell again won a tactical victory: He managed to modify some of what Libby had written, but overlooked the bigger problem that the CIA’s own information about weapons of mass destruction was faulty.
The invasion went forward, and Powell was left to acknowledge afterward that the American public would long remember him, perhaps above all, for the Iraq War and the U.N. speech that led up to it.