Four years later, when George W. Bush ran for president, he allied himself with Powell to help amplify his “compassionate conservative” message and went on to name Powell as his secretary of state. Yet Powell never became close to the younger Bush. The old disagreements with the hard-liners reemerged, almost from day one. At the news conference Bush held to announce Powell’s nomination, the retired general spoke at length on both diplomatic and defense issues, raising fears that his views might come to hold sway at the Pentagon as well as the State Department. Bush soon nominated Donald H. Rumsfeld, Cheney’s mentor and ally, to be defense secretary — and Rumsfeld became the powerful figure who, together with Cheney, hemmed in Powell throughout the administration.