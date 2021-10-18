India and South Africa were just reading the writing on the wall. Last week, Noubar Afeyan, chairman and co-founder of Moderna, said his company would not share its vaccine recipe, despite World Health Organization calls for it to do so. In an interview with the Associated Press, Afeyan said the company, which has never produced a vaccine of this scale before, would instead dramatically ramp up its own production to meet the needs of the developing world. But worry not! Afeyan assures us that the company will build a vaccine manufacturing facility in Africa, at some undetermined location, at some point in the future — like some sort of phantom consolation prize.