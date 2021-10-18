I agree we should call things what they are — my term would be “vaccine obstruction.” And vaccine charity by wealthy nations is no answer for it.
This obstruction started early. This time last year, India and South Africa pushed at World Trade Organization talks for temporary waivers on coronavirus vaccine patents and copyrights, to create more expedient access to the knowledge and technology needed to produce doses for their populations. But the United States, the European Union and Britain helped to block the measure, arguing that such waivers would undermine drugmakers’ incentives to innovate and invest in research and development.
In other words, standard boilerplate in defense of the pharmaceutical industry. But it was an astonishing argument to make in the face of a deadly, fast-moving pandemic. Even in a global emergency, the potential for profit weighed more than saving lives.
India and South Africa were just reading the writing on the wall. Last week, Noubar Afeyan, chairman and co-founder of Moderna, said his company would not share its vaccine recipe, despite World Health Organization calls for it to do so. In an interview with the Associated Press, Afeyan said the company, which has never produced a vaccine of this scale before, would instead dramatically ramp up its own production to meet the needs of the developing world. But worry not! Afeyan assures us that the company will build a vaccine manufacturing facility in Africa, at some undetermined location, at some point in the future — like some sort of phantom consolation prize.
Moderna deserves all the side-eyes in the world. There is little indication that the company is taking its humanitarian responsibilities seriously. According to the New York Times, the U.N.-backed Covax program to help poorer countries acquire vaccines has not received any of the doses pledged by Moderna. The company has sent most its available doses to wealthier nations, while some poorer nations have had to either pay more or are still waiting for their shipments. It’s all paid off for Moderna. The company could see an estimated $20 billion in revenue this year from its vaccine.
Indeed, this seems like disaster capitalism at its finest. It’s certainly a harsh reminder that wealthy and powerful countries and companies will usually protect wealth and power. In a Post op-ed last week, former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Tom Frieden argued that we have little reason to trust promises by Moderna and Pfizer to quickly increase production — and that, at current rates, it will take three years for the companies to produce the vaccines needed. That’s three years that poorer countries don’t have.
It would be easy to think that reports of the Biden administration putting pressure on Moderna to scale up represent a noble fight against a greedy pharmaceutical company. But the reality is that the Biden administration appears to be in a position to share the needed information itself.
That’s according to an August report by Public Citizen. Since the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), an office in the Health and Human Services Department, paid hundreds of millions of dollars to help develop the coronavirus vaccine technology, the report notes, it gained access to Moderna’s entire vaccine formula. BARDA also has “unlimited data rights” that would “allow the government to use, reproduce, and share data — or recorded information — for any purpose,” according to the report.
So if the Biden administration truly wants to be a global leader to end the pandemic, it would move to share this information now. It would also be acting in the national interest, if it needs an argument it’s more comfortable with. After all, as long as variants are left to race and mutate throughout the world, Americans are at risk.
The Biden administration says it wants to use Moderna as part of its plan for the United States to serve as “an arsenal of vaccines” for the world. Well, then, it should get on with it.
The administration has made a big deal about the vaccines it has donated around the world. But a wealthy country resorting to vaccine donation instead of global-knowledge sharing is not good-hearted philanthropy; it is patronizing. Poorer countries did not ask for vaccine charity; they asked for a fair chance from the beginning.
At this point, vaccines delayed are vaccines denied. Until the Biden administration changes course and helps to get lifesaving vaccine information out to the rest of the world, the only thing that stands to truly win will be covid-19.