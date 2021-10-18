If the Virginia legislature is willing, Youngkin should seek authority for principals to be able to dismiss as poor performers those teachers who either never had the talent to inspire to begin with or who have lost their drive as tenure sapped their energy. School districts have to be able to rank and rate their teachers, and to say farewell to the bottom 10 percent — every year. There’s a bell curve in every setting and that includes public school teachers. Empower principals to dismiss their lowest performers — indeed, insist they do so on an annual basis — and overnight more school kids will thrive in classrooms.