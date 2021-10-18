Eastman’s present activities and future plans fit with a history of trying to invalidate laws he doesn’t like. This was certainly the theme of my 2010 encounter with him. I was an editorial writer at the Sacramento Bee, and Eastman was seeking our endorsement for his campaign to be the Republican nominee for state attorney general. He answered every question we put to him. Same-sex marriage? Not legal. Abortion? Not in the Constitution. Gun control? Many California gun safety laws violated the Second Amendment. Children born here to parents who are undocumented immigrants? Not citizens. The Affordable Care Act? He’d sue to invalidate the law, which provides health-care coverage to 1 in 3 Californians. We disagreed on every point.