Trump, for his part, seems oblivious. He has endorsed Youngkin several times, most recently on Wednesday via a remote connection to a “Take Back Virginia” rally for pro-Trump activists near Richmond. According to media reports, participants pledged allegiance to a U.S. flag used by U.S. Capitol rioters in what the rally emcee called “a peaceful rally with Donald J. Trump on January 6.” Trump suggested during his remarks that he may yet come to Virginia on Youngkin’s behalf. No one wants that more than McAuliffe.