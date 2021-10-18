It is bad if you bond with the baby. It is proper for a baby to view its parents with a thrilling compound of unrecognition and distrust; this will help the baby to write novels later and give it something to discuss with its therapist. (This, again, assumes it survives, an outcome you shouldn’t be married to.) All you ought to do at this stage is put your newborn on the ground next to an unopened can of beans and a drawer containing all the tools it might possibly require. If the baby figures out how to thrive, great! If not, well, this happened to the Founders often.