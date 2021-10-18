Despite the importance of data to understand patterns in covid-19 breakthroughs, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stopped reporting most breakthrough cases in May. Instead, the CDC now reports only severe breakthrough cases that result in hospitalization or death, which are not publicly available divided by race or ethnicity. As a result, there is minimal information about whether the protection vaccines confer differs by race or ethnicity and no data to guide potential policies to address inequities. This lack of publicly available data by the CDC runs counter to its declaration of racism as a public health crisis earlier this year.