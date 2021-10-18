Second, the “audits” can be used as pretexts to manipulate future elections. This is one of the great ironies of the entire sham process: as the so-called investigations continue to affirm the validity and accuracy of Biden’s victory, the Trump camp is rhetorically leaning on the existence of the “audits” as proof of Biden’s illegitimacy. It’s a self-fulfilling authoritarian prophecy. Fund the investigation, ignore its findings, but then point to the fact that an investigation exists as proof positive that something funny is going on. And then use it as an excuse to rig the system.