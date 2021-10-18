Neither the court nor its members are above rigorous scrutiny and criticism. Yet when we inch this institution toward ordinariness, law itself loses something of its stature. It is true the court has made its share of tragic mistakes. Balancing the shameful chapters of Dred Scott, Plessy and Korematsu against the glorious moments of Marbury and Brown is no easy task. It is always easy, however, to jump from dissatisfaction with outcomes to an insistence on institutional change, overlooking the fact that court majorities are inevitably, like all others, cyclical and transient. For all their unquestioned devotion to the rule of law, the justices are aware that they stray far beyond public consensus at their peril.