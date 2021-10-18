What’s intensely disturbing about the juxtaposition between Le Gris and Marguerite’s experiences of the rape turns out to be not how different they are, but how similar. In Le Gris’s own memory, he barges into Marguerite’s house by way of a ruse. He pursues her up to her bedroom even when she asks him to leave, forcing the door open when she tries to close it. He tells her, “If you run, I will only chase you.” He pushes her onto the bed even as she says no. And afterward, Le Gris warns Marguerite not to tell anyone, on the grounds that her husband may retaliate by killing her.