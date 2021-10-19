Yes, he told the Howard University students, racism still exists. But he urged them to always remember that “racism is a disease of the racist. Never let it become yours.” He exhorted them not to allow “the dying hand of racism to rest on your shoulder, weighing you down. Always let racism always be someone else’s burden to carry in their heart.” Most of all, he told them to “believe in America with all your heart and soul, with all of your mind. Remember that it remains the ‘last, best hope of Earth.’” America’s faults, he said, “are yours to fix, not to curse.” Remember, he told them, that “America is a family: There may be differences and disputes within the family, but we must not allow the family to be broken into warring factions.”