Another seminal moment was gathering around the television in the editorial board conference room on Feb. 5, 2003, to watch then-Secretary of State Powell present the Bush administration’s case against Iraqi strongman Saddam Hussein as a violator of U.N. resolutions and harborer of weapons of mass destruction. I believed Powell when he said Hussein was a lying despot who was hiding death toys from U.N. inspectors and should be disarmed. So, I was devastated and angry that he turned out to be wrong. But I never believed he set out to consciously deceive the United Nations. The performance, based upon horribly flawed intelligence, was, as Powell later described it, a "blot” on his record.