I recall being invited to an off-the-record dinner with a small group of Washington-based journalists hosted by Powell in his secretary of state’s dining room. A scheduled 6 p.m. dinner was tight for this deadline-bound Post editorial board member. But I did my best, fighting my way through evening rush-hour traffic. They were waiting when I arrived 15 minutes late. As we made our way to the table, a smiling Powell pulled me aside and joked in a whisper, “Colby, why can’t colored people ever be on time?”
That was the personable Colin Powell I got to know, but who I also had the pleasure, and sometimes pain, of watching and writing about as a public figure.
Powell’s biography is full of “firsts.” The story is there in his autobiography “My American Journey,” which tells of Powell’s odyssey from childhood in the South Bronx to Washington’s salons of power.
However, there are, for me, some surpassing moments.
It seems so long ago, but in the earliest days of President Bill Clinton’s administration, the country was embroiled in his announced plan to lift the ban on gays and lesbians in the military. Powell, then Joint Chiefs chairman, weighed in against the plan, citing shopworn traditional military arguments.
The four-star general and I were hardly strangers at the time.
Both my wife, Gwen, and Powell had worn the title “Deputy Assistant to the President” in the Reagan White House. She working with then-“Assistant to the President” Mitch Daniels, and Powell with national security adviser Frank Carlucci. Powell went on to become the nation’s first Black “Assistant to the President” and the country’s 16th national security adviser.
I caught up with Powell, who knew immediately what I wanted to talk about, since I had been banging my columnist’s spoon in support of getting rid of that pernicious and inhumane policy both before and immediately after Clinton took office — to the point of even calling out the Joint Chiefs chairman by name.
Powell looked me in the eye and said, “Colby, I’m known as the artful dodger.”
What emerged weeks later in July 1993 was the official Clinton policy of “don’t ask, don’t tell,” which allowed gays and lesbians to serve in the military as long as they did not talk about their sexual orientation or engage in same-sex sexual activity, while commanding officers were told not to ask service members about their sexual orientation.
The change, touted by Clinton as a liberalization, didn’t yield an inch to homophobia, which continued to result in the discharge of service members until it was ended years later. But outright rejection of Clinton’s intentions by Congress — which would have reinstated an absolute ban on gays and lesbians in the military — was dodged. Powell later supported an outright end to the ban.
Another seminal moment was gathering around the television in the editorial board conference room on Feb. 5, 2003, to watch then-Secretary of State Powell present the Bush administration’s case against Iraqi strongman Saddam Hussein as a violator of U.N. resolutions and harborer of weapons of mass destruction. I believed Powell when he said Hussein was a lying despot who was hiding death toys from U.N. inspectors and should be disarmed. So, I was devastated and angry that he turned out to be wrong. But I never believed he set out to consciously deceive the United Nations. The performance, based upon horribly flawed intelligence, was, as Powell later described it, a "blot” on his record.
The episode, however, resurrected an earlier claim by noted Black entertainer and activist Harry Belafonte — and repeated sub-rosa in activist circles — that Powell was akin to a grinning house slave doing his master’s bidding. “Colin Powell is permitted to come into the house of the master as long as he would serve the master, according to the master’s dictates,” Belafonte told a radio talk show host in California. “And when … Powell dares to suggest something other than what the master wants to hear, he will be turned back out to pasture.”
Powell’s record of independence and devotion to civil rights — and the boos he heard in Republican audiences — put the lie to Belafonte’s spurious charge. But it also highlighted one of the downsides of being “the first.” And were there any doubt about Republican disdain, former president Donald Trump, lacking class, derided Powell in death as a GOP turncoat, a “classic RINO” (Republican In Name Only), who was "always the first to attack other Republicans” and “made plenty of mistakes, but anyway, may he rest in peace!”
Through his years of service and sacrifice across a wide variety of fronts, Powell stands at the pinnacle of an enormous pyramid of America’s public servants.
I can’t escape the irony of the words that appeared in Monday’s Forward Day by Day meditations on the day of Powell’s death: "The time of my departure has come. I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.”
Of Colin Powell, that can be said.