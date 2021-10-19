It isn’t history, exactly — because history is the study of things that happened. But counterfactuals can illuminate history by showing the way individual decisions and moments exist not only in themselves, but as forks in the road of time. Schoolchildren of ages past learned a ditty about the effects of a nail falling from the shoe of a single horse:
For want of a nail the shoe was lost. For want of a shoe the horse was lost. …
And so on, until the loss of that nail, that horse, its crucial rider had cost a battle, tipped a war and toppled a kingdom.
Let’s play. What if Colin L. Powell had gone through with his thoughts of running for president in 1996? The statesman’s death on Monday invites reflection on his extraordinary career: the son of immigrants, raised in the South Bronx, refined by Army service in peace and war, four-star general, counselor to presidents, global celebrity.
Powell’s mixed record as secretary of state during the planning and launch of the 2003 Iraq War has slightly obscured the supernova that he was in the 1990s. For a time, Powell was the most broadly appealing potential candidate since the man he resembled in all but complexion, Dwight D. Eisenhower. As chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Powell had orchestrated the internal politics of a successful global coalition to win the first Gulf War. People admired his clear definition of goals, his crisp application of force and — so important — his planned exit strategy. He expressed his views so clearly that this wise approach became known as the Powell Doctrine.
Just like Ike in 1952, Powell was a soldier known and loved for his grin. Though (again like Eisenhower) he was not the favorite of strict conservatives, Powell would, I think, have cruised to the Republican nomination in 1996. When he declined to run, the GOP settled for Sen. Robert J. Dole of Kansas, a man of great strength but scant charisma who was by then the political equivalent of yesterday’s leftovers. Incumbent Bill Clinton was reelected.
Clinton’s large electoral college margin, 379 to 159, masked an unusually weak candidacy. For the second time, he failed to win a popular-vote majority. Running on competence, character and centrism — plus the historic chance to elect the first Black president — Powell would have given Clinton the toughest race of his career.
If Clinton had had no second term, there would have been no partisan impeachment. The Republican Robespierre, then-Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich, would have been neutered as party leader with the pacifying Powell in his place. Buoyed by the stock market boom and balanced federal budgets of 1999 and 2000, the general would almost certainly have ridden a landslide into a second term, thus sparing the nation the trauma of the 2000 electoral deadlock.
I don’t know who his vice president would have been, but I know he would not have picked Richard B. Cheney. No Cheney, no Donald H. Rumsfeld as secretary of defense, and thus no one to thwart Powell’s strategic caution after 9/11. As president, Powell, of course, would have responded to the outrageous attacks by al-Qaeda — but his response would not have been George W. Bush’s undersupplied invasion of Iraq with no clear plan for postwar stability. He said as much to Bush at the time.
The further one gets from 1996, the more difficult it is to project the consequences. Would there have been the same excitement in 2008 around an inexperienced junior senator from Illinois if Barack Obama had not been a trailblazer? And if the last years of the 1990s and first years of this century were less bitterly divisive and dispiriting, would the United States have rolled the dice in 2016 on a reality TV star wielding a social media wedge?
I’m not saying Powell would have been a great president. Greatness is not elemental; it is an alloy of personality plus preparation plus circumstances, revealed only when events catalyze the combination. I am saying that Powell was personally admirable in a way Clinton was not, and strategically sophisticated in a way Bush was not. And so, had he been president instead of those two men between 1997 and 2005, important seeds of today’s embittered politics might not have been planted.
History is made by tidal forces, like demography and geography and technology. But it is shaped by individuals. Therefore, we’ll always ask: What if?