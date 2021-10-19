Powell’s mixed record as secretary of state during the planning and launch of the 2003 Iraq War has slightly obscured the supernova that he was in the 1990s. For a time, Powell was the most broadly appealing potential candidate since the man he resembled in all but complexion, Dwight D. Eisenhower. As chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Powell had orchestrated the internal politics of a successful global coalition to win the first Gulf War. People admired his clear definition of goals, his crisp application of force and — so important — his planned exit strategy. He expressed his views so clearly that this wise approach became known as the Powell Doctrine.