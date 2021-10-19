Go back 25 years. The notion that the Fed would deliberately prop up stocks was considered absurd and unthinkable. Now it’s a routine practice. Since 2012, the Fed has poured roughly $4 trillion into financial markets for stocks, bonds and other financial instruments.
The justification for flooding financial markets with so much money (“liquidity” in financial speak) is that the Fed needs to prolong the economic recovery. The danger is that too much stimulus becomes destabilizing. It feeds inflation and favors speculative risk-taking, including fraud.
Economists debate whether we have reached that crossover point. In my view, we have. Lawrence H. Summers, a treasury secretary under President Bill Clinton, warns of higher inflation. The amounts are huge. The monthly infusions are $120 billion, consisting of $80 billion of U.S. Treasury securities and $40 billion in “agency securities,” mostly mortgages.
The Fed is “in denial about the inflationary forces now building in the U.S. economy,” including a worldwide “asset price and credit market bubble,” writes economist Desmond Lachman of the American Enterprise Institute. Consider bitcoin, the crypto currency. Since May 2020, its price has soared from around $10,000 to $60,000 now. This looks mostly like financial speculation to me.
Meanwhile, the consumer price index (CPI), the government’s most visible inflation indicator, rose a meager 1.4 percent in 2020. From 2011 to 2020, annual CPI gains averaged 1.8 percent. Given imperfect economic statistics, this is probably as close to price stability as we’re going to get. The latest CPI reading was 5.4 percent.
As I have written before, the defeat of double-digit inflation (from 13 percent in 1980 to 1 percent in 1986) was a triumph of economic policy. It was the doing mainly of Paul Volcker, then chairman of the Fed, and President Ronald Reagan. Volcker imposed a ferocious credit squeeze, and Reagan supported this wildly unpopular policy. Short-term interest rates peaked at 21 percent. Monthly unemployment topped 10 percent. Bankruptcies — business and personal — multiplied. The triumph over inflation was bought at a huge personal and social cost.
We should take our cues from Volcker. What would he say today? It’s impossible to know for certain, because he died in 2019. But there is powerful evidence that he would be appalled at the Fed’s casual treatment of inflation. In 2004, Volcker was asked: What was the most important legacy of the Great Inflation? His letter in response was blunt:
Don’t let inflation get ingrained. Once that happens, there’s too much agony in stopping the momentum. That’s the lesson of central banking all over the world.
I put great stock in this, because Volcker made a point of sending me a copy of the letter after my interview with him for my book “The Great Inflation and Its Aftermath: The Past and Future of American Affluence.”
The standard way to contain inflation is to slow economic growth and spending, usually by having the Fed raise interest rates and Congress boost taxes or cut spending. These measures relieve wage and price pressures. But they might also raise unemployment, reduce profits and cause stocks to drop.
We ought to fear inflation, not pamper it. Summers argues that it’s time for the Fed to slow the flood of money going into financial markets by “tapering” — that is, reducing — the monthly allocation of bonds. The Fed has committed itself to “tapering,” but so far, its commitment is all talk and no action.
We should emulate Volcker by smothering inflationary psychology before it spreads throughout the economy. Yes, it’s true that, no matter what the Fed does, it will almost certainly be criticized. It’s in a trap of its own making. If it eases credit, it might invite inflation. If it tightens credit, it might flirt with recession.
All this might temporarily lower the rate of economic growth, but the benefits of relatively stable prices lie mostly in the long term — and they transcend economics.
Stable prices make it easier for people to plan for the future. The absence of stable prices contributes to uncertainty and undermines confidence in government. We should have learned this in the 1960s and 1970s. Let’s not forget the lessons of adversity.