A strengthened partnership with Iran is also critical to China’s energy interests. Through an illicit tanker fleet known as its “ghost armada,” Iran is able to violate sanctions at will. The Federal Reserve of St. Louis estimates Iran’s crude-oil exports at 558,000 barrels daily, rising to 608,000 next year. It is sitting on some of the world’s largest oil and natural-gas reserves. China wants access to those energy sources, and if Beijing can get it while propping up the United States’s enemy, all the better.