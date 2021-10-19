The news sparked a minor media storm. Rooney issued a clarification meandering like an internal monologue. Apparently wishing to show that she has no prejudice against the ethnic-religious group that has historically used Hebrew, she said it “would be an honour” to have her book translated into that language. But, she added, she had decided not to sell rights to “an Israeli-based publishing house.” Then again, she would sell Hebrew rights if she could do so in a way that fit guidelines of the boycott, divestment, sanctions (BDS) movement — that is, if the publisher would “publicly distance itself” from what she says is apartheid in Israel.