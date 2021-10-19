The truth is that coal is a dying industry and his constituents would be much better served by a smart transition to other industries than by clinging desperately to the tiny number of remaining coal jobs. According to government data, in 2020 there were just 11,418 people employed in the coal industry in West Virginia — about one out of every 157 people in the state. Put them all in the West Virginia University football stadium and about four out of five seats would still be empty.