That move isn’t just bad politics; it’s self-defeating policy. When the New York Times asked 18 experts to choose between paid leave, child care, pre-K and the child tax credit, they all said it was a “choice they would not want to make,” because these programs work best together. For instance, implementing free pre-K by itself has an unintended consequence: lowering the number of older toddlers going to child-care providers, resulting in higher child-care prices for younger children with more intensive needs. Spending more on child care reduces the child tax credit’s benefits, potentially pushing families back into poverty — which in turn makes schooling less effective.