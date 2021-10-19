Many of the arguments against the proposal are exaggerated or simply wrong. The proposal would not require reporting of every bank transaction; the IRS would not be told how much you spend for your mortgage or on pizza. It would not expose individual financial information to public view, and it’s highly unlikely the information that would be reported will be selectively leaked for political reasons. Nor would the requirement be unduly burdensome on banks. As Charles Rossotti, a former IRS commissioner under Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, Fred Forman, a former associate commissioner for business systems modernization under George W. Bush, and Fred Goldberg, a former IRS commissioner under George H.W. Bush explained, banks already report a lot of information to the IRS. Providing a new form with two new lines — money in and money out — won’t be difficult to implement.