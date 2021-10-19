The decision met a long-standing demand of City Council members of color. “Thomas Jefferson was a slaveholder who owned over 600 human beings,” Adrienne Adams, co-chair of the Black, Latino and Asian Caucus, testified to the commission. “It makes me deeply uncomfortable knowing that we sit in the presence of a statue that pays homage to a slaveholder who fundamentally believed that people who look like me were inherently inferior, lacked intelligence, and were not worthy of freedom or rights.”
Yet Powell almost certainly would have questioned this. He often described himself as an “admirer” of Jefferson, and spoke of the inspiration he had drawn from Jefferson’s preamble to the Declaration of Independence — “all men are created equal” — ever since he first memorized the words at the instruction of public school teachers during his own New York boyhood.
Powell, a son of Jamaican immigrants who became the first Black general to chair the Joint Chiefs of Staff, was hardly unaware of, or an apologist for, Jefferson’s enslaving and racism. Rather, he insisted that the Declaration, inspiring to millions for centuries, not enslaving, defined Jefferson’s principal legacy.
Addressing new Americans at a naturalization ceremony — the date was July 4, 1997 — on the grounds of Monticello, the Virginia plantation where Jefferson enslaved hundreds, Powell acknowledged they were standing on the scene of deep injustices. Yet, with unfeigned emotion, he repeated the Declaration’s stirring phrases and told his audience that Jefferson “left us so very, very much.”
Nominated to serve as secretary of state — the position Jefferson held in George Washington’s Cabinet — Powell told a Jan. 17, 2001, confirmation hearing that he took pride in becoming Jefferson’s “admiring successor,” even as he knew that it had taken “the sacrifices made by Dr. [Martin Luther] King and so many others to make Jefferson’s dream possible for people like me.”
Powell, in short, had considered Jefferson in full and reached the conclusion that this U.S. founder’s achievements were worthy of celebration even if his transgressions were unpardonable. The complicated truth about Jefferson, as Powell understood it, was that he simultaneously practiced slavery and planted the ideological seeds of its destruction.
Now Powell himself belongs to history, with a complicated record of his own to consider. Amid the outpouring of praise for the general from presidents and citizens alike, there has been criticism from those who would define his legacy not in terms of his contributions to national defense, education and philanthropy, but of his undeniable failings.
Chief among them — even Powell came to regret it — was the 2003 U.N. Security Council testimony in which the then-secretary of state vouched for the George W. Bush administration’s war-justifying claim that Iraq’s Saddam Hussein possessed weapons of mass destruction.
The country has an opportunity to consider tangible memorials to Powell that would, by their very existence, reject negative assessments of his career — and strike a blow against reductionist historical judgment generally.
Powell passed away just as the work of a congressionally mandated commission on rebranding U.S. military bases named for former Confederate officers was gathering momentum. At a Sept. 30 press briefing, the Naming Commission, as it’s known, reported that the public has submitted nearly 25,000 suggested alternatives.
Let’s move Powell to the top of the list. He would make a particularly fitting new namesake for Fort Benning, the infantry center near Columbus, Ga., which, since its hasty establishment during World War I, has honored Henry Benning, a lawyer and enslaver, co-author of Georgia’s secession ordinance and Confederate officer who commanded troops against the Union at Antietam and other battles. After the war, he represented Ku Klux Klan members on trial for murder before an Army military commission in Atlanta.
Powell himself started out as a second lieutenant at Fort Benning in 1958, experiencing Benning’s legacy in the form of Jim Crow restrictions at off-base restaurants and lodgings.
The contrast between his patriotism and Benning’s disloyalty could not be starker, or more instructive. Fort Powell would be the perfect place to commemorate it.