Now they have another chance. By “they,” I mean Brett M. Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett, the two justices most likely to switch positions. The best outcome would be if they took the plunge together, creating a 6-to-3 vote to block the Texas law. This would not be a flip-flop — the legal issues are different — but would help lower the volume of criticism enveloping the court. Maybe the federal government doesn’t have the power it claims here, but issuing a stay wouldn’t bind the court to any particular outcome. It would simply be putting the law on hold while the case proceeds.