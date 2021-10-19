The fallout from the derailment is severe. At the order of the oversight commission, which said bluntly it had no clue how prevalent the wheel defect might be, nor how frequent inspections would have to be to detect it, Metro removed all its 7000-series trains from service starting Monday morning. That means 30-minute waits for shortened trains on almost all lines — and a massive inconvenience to passengers who in recent months had begun returning to rail service as covid-19’s toll has diminished.