The mob has also shown its bullying muscles — and Islamophobia — this week in a case involving FabIndia, one of the country’s major fashion brands. An online advertisement for a new collection timed to Diwali was withdrawn after it used the phrase “Jashne-e-Riwaaz,” meaning “the festival of tradition.” A high-profile parliamentarian of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party was among those who led the charge against FabIndia, calling the supposed use of the Urdu language anti-Hindu and an instance of “deliberate attempt at abrahamisation.” In fact, Urdu is a language that originated in India, and linguists have pointed out that the words used in the campaign are a somewhat distorted mix of Hindi and Urdu. But the subtext is clear: Urdu is considered Muslim, so make an ugly noise.