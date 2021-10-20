The picture that emerges is of a company in which employees at all levels accepted sexualized power relations at work. But the problem is not specific to this particular media outlet. When I was a teenager in Germany and thinking about becoming a journalist, I was told by a career adviser to think my choice through carefully. Most jobs in the field were badly paid, she told me. If I wanted to earn decent money, she said, I would have to sign up with one of the big companies, “toe the party line and sleep your way to the top.” I doubt the woman knew anything about the corporate culture at Germany’s media giants, but the fact that she assumed her half-joke to be understood by a teenage girl speaks volumes about the way sexual conduct in the workplace was treated as part and parcel of female career trajectories.