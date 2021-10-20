“Still awake?” and “I want to feel your body,” were just two of the messages the 41-year-old Reichelt reportedly sent to his much younger female colleagues — mostly late at night, but sometimes during office hours, even when he was known to be attending editorial meetings. Some might dismiss such texts as private messages exchanged by consenting adults. Yet no one should forget the context: These were communications between a senior executive and his subordinates. The New York Times wrote, “A spokeswoman for Axel Springer and Mr. Reichelt, Deirdre Latour, said the woman’s testimony included ‘some inaccurate facts,’ but declined to specify which ones.”
As early as March, Axel Springer SE, a German media company that owns Bild as well as Politico, launched an investigation of Reichelt for misconduct. The investigators ultimately exonerated him despite the fact that some half-dozen women had come forward with allegations that ranged from bullying to abuse of power.
Nonetheless, the German magazine Der Spiegel reported at the same time that Reichelt’s alleged behavior was systematic and predatory. He is said to have promoted young female colleagues when they were inexperienced or ill-suited for the roles he gave them. Eventually, Der Spiegel reported, he would distance himself from them — at which point they were demoted again.
When these reports emerged, the company reacted by placing Reichelt on a leave of absence for 12 days before he reappeared on the job, supported by his boss, Springer CEO Mathias Döpfner. The latter admitted that his protege’s behavior was “not exemplary” but insisted his journalistic work was “correct and extremely important for this country.” It would take another seven months, plus additional allegations uncovered by the Times on Sunday, to force Reichelt’s dismissal.
Reichelt’s case might be exceptionally high level, but it illustrates a much wider problem in German work culture. The documents seen by the Times’s Ben Smith said Reichelt’s behavior was well known at all levels of the company. One of the chief editor’s former girlfriends reported that when she was moved to different positions around the newsroom, one of her colleagues complained that he was “tired of having to take on women with whom Mr. Reichelt had had relationships.” Colleagues talked freely about how their boss “poached” women in the paper’s politics and entertainment departments.
The picture that emerges is of a company in which employees at all levels accepted sexualized power relations at work. But the problem is not specific to this particular media outlet. When I was a teenager in Germany and thinking about becoming a journalist, I was told by a career adviser to think my choice through carefully. Most jobs in the field were badly paid, she told me. If I wanted to earn decent money, she said, I would have to sign up with one of the big companies, “toe the party line and sleep your way to the top.” I doubt the woman knew anything about the corporate culture at Germany’s media giants, but the fact that she assumed her half-joke to be understood by a teenage girl speaks volumes about the way sexual conduct in the workplace was treated as part and parcel of female career trajectories.
Such experiences are hard to quantify. Anecdotal evidence is plentiful but difficult to pin down. One hears of office email groups that circulate sexual images. Or of women being called “ornaments” or “quota females” when sitting in on board meetings.
But the statistics seem to bear out a picture of Germany lagging behind the progress made in other countries. Within Europe, German women report some of the highest numbers of sexualized behavior from their male colleagues: 68 percent of them say they have experienced inappropriate behavior, ranging from unsolicited touching to being sent images of a colleague’s genitalia. At 28 percent, the number of German women in leadership positions is also lower than the European average of 34 percent — and the figure has actually gone down slightly in the past few years.
Germany clearly has a big problem with discrimination, but it is a systemic one that can’t be fixed by a knee-jerk reaction. Putting more women into leadership positions, for example, is not a solution. Some studies have indicated that the problem gets worse the farther up the career ladder a woman climbs. A shocking 75 percent of women in leadership positions say they have experienced sexual harassment.
I hope the Reichelt case will serve to trigger a more wide-ranging debate around female employment in Germany and not be brushed off as an exception. Germany has a lot of catching up to do when it comes to gender relations in the workplace.