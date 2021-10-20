Republicans accuse Democrats of a Marxist plot to track the minute details of Americans’ financial lives. In fact, the proposal would not require reporting of individual transactions — just totals in and out at the end of the year. Banks complain that reporting requirements might be burdensome to financial institutions and taxpayers. Actually, banks already must file a report on any account that earns more than $10 in interest in a year; adding a couple of lines for aggregate inflow and outflow numbers is hardly outrageous. As for taxpayers, the only ones who have anything to fear are those who cheat. The same can be said of businesses that work off the books.