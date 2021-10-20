I didn’t expect to find the runaway zebras as I drove near the farm from which they escaped. But there was a thrill in knowing a zebra could appear around any bend, as incongruous as a fugitive kangaroo in Kansas City or a runaway yak in Yakima. Instead, I found schools and churches, tract houses and high-tension power lines, road crews and construction crews, a golf course and a herd of Herefords. Driving through the Greens at Marlton development, I caught a glimpse of a distant equine shape silhouetted in a shaded meadow behind a row of houses. It was almost certainly a horse. But I’d like to think it was a zebra.