Academic and scholar Fiona Hill had a front-row seat at the Trump show. She served for more than two years as the senior director for Europe and Russia at the National Security Council and later testified at Trump’s first impeachment on her boss’s scheme to withhold military aid to Ukraine as a way of pressuring its president to investigate the Bidens. Her new book, “There Is Nothing for You Here,” certainly has its share of eye-popping anecdotes from inside the Trump bubble.