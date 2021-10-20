“Halloween Kills” picks up right where 2018’s “Halloween” left off, but not before a quick prelude takes us back to the night of 1978’s “Halloween.” We see how Michael Myers’s former psychiatrist (Donald Pleasence) emptied a revolver into his old patient’s chest, only for the unstoppable killer to pick himself up off the lawn and disappear into the night. We watch, too, as Officer Hawkins (Will Patton) accidentally shoots his partner in the neck as Myers is strangling him.
But it’s not accidentally killing his fellow cop that Hawkins regrets most. No, the fateful decision that Hawkins cannot forget — the moment he confesses to Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) as his biggest mistake in the film’s climactic moments — is stopping agents of the state from putting a bullet in Myers’s head on that 1978 evening. It’s a decision we see the town pay for years later.
The team of firefighters slaughtered by Myers in an orgy of violence outside Laurie’s burning home? The elderly interracial couple just down the road impaled by knives and razor-sharp fluorescent light shards? The Black doctor who accidentally shoots herself in the face — a moment that would take a heart of stone not to laugh at, given the way it plays out onscreen — while trying to take down Myers, who has killed her husband? Big John and Little John, the gay couple who appear to have flipped Manse Myers into a lovely shade of HGTV chic? All dead.
The wildly diverse corpse count is the result of a cop stopping the execution of an unarmed suspect because he was struck by the notion that Myers was “someone’s baby.” It’s a provocative proposition to put forth in the same year that “Candyman” — a film about, among other things, police brutality and its effect on communities — earned near-universal praise.
Whereas “Halloween” was focused largely on the effects of Myers and his rampages on the Strode family, “Halloween Kills” is preoccupied with his effect on the people of his hometown. We spend so much time with an outraged mob led by Tommy Doyle (Anthony Michael Hall) set on finding and killing Myers that Laurie and her family are practically supporting characters this time around. Tommy encountered, and survived, Myers in 1978; he’s been living off that fear and that rage ever since. It leads him to raise a posse that will do what the cops thus far haven’t.
The angry mob — shocker — goes after the wrong guy, another escapee from the psychiatric hospital that held Myers. No one manages to stop the group from pursuing its target, and the poor guy eventually kills himself because it’s just too much to bear. Despite the fact that the out-of-control mob is an idea that stretches all the way back in film to “Frankenstein” (1931), some folks on Twitter seem notably perturbed by the idea that a mob, and not the mob’s quarry, might be the real monster. Odd.
But here, too, director Green and company do something interesting with the trope. Eventually, Tommy and his mob manage to catch up with Myers. They do not live to regret it. The lesson here is clear: Roving mobs not only get innocents killed; when they do find a legitimate target, they’re more likely to end up hurting themselves and their cause.
These are deeply subversive ideas within the horror community, which prides itself on championing progressive ideals such as defunding the police and policing their own communities. And they are subversive specifically because they are rather nakedly reactionary.
Which brings the slasher genre full circle, in a way. “Halloween” and its progeny have often been criticized for their reactionary tendencies, their punishment of sexual activity specifically and their violence against women more generally. While one would think that Myers’s commitment in this film to equal-opportunity killing — taking out victims regardless of race, sex or sexual orientation — might be seen as progressive in its own way, some are considering it the horror equivalent of “punching down.”
“Halloween Kills” is far from perfect. It’s a bit choppy and has traded out the rather effective suspense generated by its predecessor for more straightforward brutality. But Green and his collaborators have expertly provoked a controversial reckoning for a fandom that has grown distinctly uncomfortable with having its expectations subverted.