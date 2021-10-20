Whereas “Halloween” was focused largely on the effects of Myers and his rampages on the Strode family, “Halloween Kills” is preoccupied with his effect on the people of his hometown. We spend so much time with an outraged mob led by Tommy Doyle (Anthony Michael Hall) set on finding and killing Myers that Laurie and her family are practically supporting characters this time around. Tommy encountered, and survived, Myers in 1978; he’s been living off that fear and that rage ever since. It leads him to raise a posse that will do what the cops thus far haven’t.