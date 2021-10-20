The reason it’s possible is that our system both makes prices opaque and shunts costs from one place to another, all without the government oversight that allows other countries to keep spending in check. If you have good insurance, it might not seem to matter that your MRI cost $1,500, when if you lived in Holland it would have been $190. You didn’t pay it, your insurance did, so who cares? But of course, you did pay it — in higher premiums.