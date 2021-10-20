Malaria leads to fever, chills, flu-like illness, and can result in severe complications. More than 400,000 people a year die from it, and millions are sickened. Malaria is the primary cause of childhood illness and death in sub-Saharan Africa. It killed more people in Africa last year than covid-19.
On Oct. 6, the World Health Organization recommended widespread use of the RTS, S vaccine for children in sub-Saharan Africa and other regions with moderate to high transmission of the parasite. The four-dose vaccine attempts to trigger the immune system against the initial stages when the parasite enters the body through a mosquito bite. First developed by GlaxoSmithKline in 1987, the vaccine was later modified for infants and young children with support from the global nonprofit PATH and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and then put through clinical trials. A pilot program, still underway in Ghana, Kenya and Malawi, has vaccinated more than 800,000 children since 2019, demonstrating that the vaccine has a good safety profile and can lead to a substantial reduction in severe disease.
In the coronavirus pandemic, the United States enjoyed remarkable good fortune with the mRNA vaccines, developed in less than a year, demonstrating 90 percent or more efficacy in clinical trials and manufactured in hundreds of millions of doses. We still don’t understand how Americans can look askance at this lifesaving gift. Consider, by contrast, that the malaria vaccine took decades to reach this point, and its efficacy is far lower, in some cases 36 percent among children five to 17 months old. But the pilot program in the three African nations demonstrated “strong community demand” for the vaccine, according to the WHO, and it can be delivered through existing child immunization programs.
The vaccine alone cannot eradicate malaria, but the WHO pilot showed it had “high impact in real-life childhood vaccination settings,” with a 30 percent reduction in fatal malaria when given in places where insecticide nets are in wide use, and there is good access to diagnosis and treatment. A recently published study found that the vaccine in combination with drug therapy produced “a substantially lower incidence” of disease and death “than either intervention alone.” Over the horizon are other promising anti-malaria efforts, including new vaccines, one from the Maryland biotech company Sanaria and another from the University of Oxford’s Jenner Institute.
Not all disease fighting is a story of one and done. Sometimes it is a long struggle, won step by step. In recent years, it appeared the fight against malaria had stalled. Fortunately for children in Africa, it appears to be taking a stride forward.