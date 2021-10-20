Or which large numbers of dollars to worry about. A recent New York Times article was about the “glut,” “dizzying amount” and “avalanche” of third-quarter campaign contributions to House and Senate candidates of both parties. The Times was astonished by the sum $450 million. This is 4.5 percent of the $10 billion that Americans are spending this year on Halloween candy and paraphernalia. Or 0.128 percent of the $3.5 trillion price (itself a substantial understatement) of the Build Back Better legislation that the Times endorses and that even-more-progressive people consider skimpy. Those who are alarmed about the amount of money in politics might consider reducing the amount of politics in the distribution of money.