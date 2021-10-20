But instead of attracting bipartisan support to oversee regulation of the nation’s largest banks, Omarova is mired in nasty controversies over her education in the Soviet Union and her most innovative ideas about how to reform banking. Her progressive supporters believe — with justification — these tempests are ginned up to disguise the financial sector’s real objection to Omarova — her tough approach to banking regulation. “Omarova is skeptical of the gloss with which modern financial capitalism sells their gambling products,” argues Jeff Hauser, executive director of the Revolving Door Project. “It’s that skepticism that’s elicited the five alarm fire.”
The stated gripes? Well, Omarova did write a paper last year arguing that the Federal Reserve should offer all Americans individual banking accounts. Omarova herself described it as an ambitious “exercise,” an attempt to define “the frontier” of reform possibilities, and what the implications of those changes could be. She’s hardly the first to discuss consumer bank accounts offered via the Federal Reserve; the general idea has been kicking around for the past several years. But, in typical fashion, no one else has addressed it in such a thorough and all-encompassing way.
But here’s something almost all the people raising this paper as a dangerously radical idea fail to point out: At the OCC, Omarova would have just about zero authority to implement or even explore those controversial deposit accounts.
And tellingly, of seemingly equal concern to many of Omarova’s critics is the fact that she was born and educated in the former Soviet Union, wrote a college thesis on Marxism and received a scholarship — in the 1980s — named after Vladimir Lenin. (Clearly, she should have seen into the future and insisted on an award named for Milton Friedman.) She also once tweeted that the former Soviet Union had a decent record on pay equity between the sexes.
Sen. Patrick J. Toomey (R-Pa.), the highest-ranking Republican on the Senate Banking Committee, is aghast. “The Soviet regime was so profoundly evil and America’s so great and yet, she doesn’t appear to see it quite that way,” Toomey said. “She clearly has an aversion to anything like free-market capitalism.” He’s demanding to see that long-ago college thesis — and he wants it in the “original Russian.”
Others are piling on. The Wall Street Journal editorial page — which stumped for gold bug Judy Shelton to receive an appointment to the Federal Reserve in the name of “intellectual diversity” — deems Omarova too radical. And personal finance guru Robert Kiyosaki, who once co-wrote a book with Donald Trump, calls her a “communist,” seemingly believing the appointment is part of a plot by Biden to impoverish Americans.
Are we really supposed to believe a one-time deputy of Randal Quarles, now a Trump appointee at the Fed, is running a long con to bring down the nation’s banking system? Here’s a better explanation: Major financial interests and their Republican allies want no part of Omarova not because she’s a secret communist, but because she’s a trenchant and informed critic of the current financial system. “I don’t know if there is anyone more knowledgeable about banking law,” says University of California at Irvine law professor Mehrsa Baradaran, who was briefly considered for the OCC post earlier this year. “I imagine some people are not going to like it.”
In particular, Omarova is known to be concerned about lax bank regulation and lenient government enforcement of existing rules in areas ranging from derivatives to commodities trading, and how that contributes to financial crises. At the OCC, she will be able to insist the big banks pass more stringent risk assessments, and require them to better account for the risks of climate change to their balance sheets. Little wonder the banking lobbyists are up in arms over the appointment.
And then there is the burgeoning financial technology sector, which got an easy ride during the Trump years. Omarova looks at the nascent industry with a skeptical eye and doesn’t have a lot of a patience with the sector’s claims that it is, in and of itself, an insurgent force for democratizing finance. Her take on crypto is withering: Digital currencies, she says are, “benefiting mainly the dysfunctional financial system we already have.”
Quotes like that go a long way toward explaining the furious pushback to her nomination. Omarova’s supporters believe she will be tough on the big banks and fin tech, using existing rules to force better behavior. Many of her opponents apparently believe the same thing. No wonder they are willing to say seemingly anything to make her go away.