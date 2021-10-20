The stated gripes? Well, Omarova did write a paper last year arguing that the Federal Reserve should offer all Americans individual banking accounts. Omarova herself described it as an ambitious “exercise,” an attempt to define “the frontier” of reform possibilities, and what the implications of those changes could be. She’s hardly the first to discuss consumer bank accounts offered via the Federal Reserve; the general idea has been kicking around for the past several years. But, in typical fashion, no one else has addressed it in such a thorough and all-encompassing way.