Who will win the state’s top three races and control of the House of Delegates? Voting and population trends generically favor Democrats, just as they have for most of the 21st century. Remember: Republicans have elected just one governor in this century: Robert F. McDonnell in 2009. The party has been shut out of statewide office since the 2013 elections and last elected a Republican U.S. senator in 2002: the late John W. Warner. The GOP’s collapse was complete in 2019, when an anti-Trump wave finished the job and swept Republicans from control of the General Assembly.